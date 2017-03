On this Sunday’s episode of Who Do You Think You Are? at 10/9c on TLC on US television, actress Jennifer Grey uncovers the truth about the emigrant grandfather she thought she knew, learning how he survived adversity to become a beacon of his community. Jennifer also uncovers the devastating tragedy that stopped her great-grandmother from ever making it to America.

Catch a sneak peek of the episode at: http://bit.ly/2mVgcoR.