London FamilySearch Centre Microfilm Collection is Transferring to the Society of Genealogists

The following announcement was written by the Society of Genealogists:

The London FamilySearch Centre microfilm collection, which is currently temporarily located at The National Archives, is transferring to the Society of Genealogists in Clerkenwell. The move reflects a partnership between the Society of Genealogists and FamilySearch to ensure that the microfilm collection continues to be available to family historians. The London FamilySearch Centre will continue to provide its research support services at the National Archives.

The collection of about 57,000 microfilms complement the SoG’s remarkable library of genealogical sources and both bring together, in one place, an unparalleled resource for family history researchers in the UK. Having been carefully curated over many years, the FamilySearch Films include many thousands of copies of original church and local records from the United Kingdom and Ireland; probate records for England and Wales before and after 1858 and selected items for Caribbean research.

The films will be available to view at the National Archives until 31 May and should be available for consultation at the Society of Genealogists Library from 26 June 2017.

Information about visiting and using the Society of Genealogists Library can be found on the SoG website http://www.sog.org.uk/the-library.

June Perrin, CEO of the Society says “ The Society of Genealogists is delighted to offer a home to such a remarkable collection and looks forward to welcoming family historians to our library in Clerkenwell”