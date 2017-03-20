Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
The notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
Who Do You Think You Are? Live! Show at the NEC in Birmingham, England Next Month
Ancestry.com Owners Reportedly Weigh 2017 IPO of Genealogy Website
Who Was Saint Patrick?
FREE Access to All Irish Resources on AmericanAncestors.org from March 15-22
To Celebrate St Patrick’s Day, the IGRS Launches the First Tranche of Stories from its 80th Anniversary Archive
Twile Adds New Features for St. Patrick’s Day
Findmypast Grant Five Days of Free Access to All Irish Records in Celebration of St Patrick’s Day 2017
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
A Glimpse Into the Life of a Slave Sold to Save Georgetown University
Actress Jennifer Grey Appeared on Who Do You Think You Are? Sunday on TLC
D. Joshua Taylor Named as One of the “Movers & Shakers 2017 – Educators” by Library Journal
London FamilySearch Centre Microfilm Collection is Transferring to the Society of Genealogists
The JGSGB Will be Moving to a New Home in London
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
In order to read the Plus Edition newsletter, you will need to know your user name and password. If you have forgotten your user name and password, you can retrieve them at: http://www.eogn.com/amember/member.php
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
Recent Comments