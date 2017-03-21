Family History Hosting Announces Free Software Offer

I always like FREE offers but this one is especially attractive. Family History Hosting’s CEO, John Cardinal, is offering a free license for either of the company’s two major products: GedSite or Second Site. The offer can be used when you purchase a any hosting plan from Family History Hosting between now and March 31, 2017. This is an excellent way of placing your genealogy (or your family surname society’s genealogy) on the World Wide Web. Note that this is a limited time offer, as described in this announcement from Family History Hosting:

Limited-time offer: Free web site creation software with purchase of any FHH hosting plan

North Andover, MA – March 21, 2017 – Family History Hosting, LLC [at] http://www.familyhistoryhosting.com/ is pleased to announce a free software offer: purchase any hosting plan from Family History Hosting between now and March 31, 2017, and receive a free license for either GedSite or Second Site!

“Family History Hosting is a great choice for genealogists who want to publish on the web,” said John Cardinal, CEO and Founder of Family History Hosting. “We provide comprehensive support to eliminate any technical barriers, and combined with GedSite or Second Site, publishing a genealogy project online has never been easier.”

Most web hosting services require customers to manage the process of publishing on the web without assistance. They provide a user name and password, and everything else is left to the customer. Not so with Family History Hosting. We provide a detailed explanation of the process, create a custom plan for each customer that includes step-by-step instructions, and we will provide a remote-control technical support session if necessary.

Other services sell web hosting. We sell getting you online!

GedSite creates web sites from GEDCOM data, while Second Site creates sites from projects managed in The Master Genealogist (TMG). Both support a high-performance publishing feature that uses custom software on the Family History Hosting servers. The one-step publish features make it easy to update your site, so easy that customers love it and update their sites more frequently than users on other hosting services. Sites with frequent updates get more attention from interested visitors and from search engines.

For more information about Family History Hosting and for more details on this offer, please visit http://www.FamilyHistoryHosting.com.

About Family History Hosting, LLC

Family History Hosting LLC [at] http://www.familyhistoryhosting.com/index.htm was founded in 2007 to provide first-class web hosting services for genealogists and family historians, and to publish genealogy software focused on web site creation.