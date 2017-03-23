Actor Noah Wyle to be Guest on U.S. Version of Who Do You Think You Are? on Sunday

On this Sunday’s episode of Who Do You Think You Are? at 10/9c on TLC, actor Noah Wyle unravels the mystery of his mother’s family line, searching for answers to a lifelong question about his family’s participation in the Civil War. He discovers an ancestor who was catapulted into one of the bloodiest battles of the time, and whose life spiraled out of control from remarkable success to a shocking and tragic end.

You can catch a sneak peek of the episode at: http://bit.ly/2nbYjAE.

