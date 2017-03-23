MyHeritage Genealogy and DNA Results Described on Fox News

Genealogy and especially using DNA in genealogy research received a lot of positive publicity on American television yesterday morning. The 3 hosts of the popular morning show, Fox & Friends, were presented with their DNA ethnicity results supplied by MyHeritage, augmented by genealogy research also performed by the company.

The three hosts’ experiences also may be seen in online videos that you can watch now:

Steve Doocy – http://video.foxnews.com/v/5368132260001/?#sp=show-clips

Brian Kilmeade – http://video.foxnews.com/v/5368199698001/?#sp=show-clips

Ainsley Earhardt – http://video.foxnews.com/v/5368253182001/?#sp=show-clips

NOTE: MyHeritage also is the sponsor of this newsletter.