Recording the Locations of Your Family Photographs

When going through a box of old photographs or viewing the latest digital pictures on your computer, did you ever ask, “I wonder where this photograph was taken?” Now a free software tool can record the exact location of every digital picture in your collection. This includes old family photographs that you have scanned as well as new pictures that you or someone else takes with a digital camera.

This product will not do the detective work for you. You must still find where the picture was taken in the traditional manner. For instance, “Here is Aunt Millie and Uncle Fred at Niagara Falls” or something similar. You then scan the photograph, saving it as a JPEG image. Once the photograph is on your hard drive, you use this small Windows program to embed the longitude and latitude information into the photograph in a hidden area of the image. Once the information is recorded, you and future viewers of the image will wonder no more. Even better, with the appropriate software, you can just click on an icon to display a map that shows the exact location.

Panorado Flyer adds the latitude and longitude to any JPEG image, available to any EXIF (geographic-aware) program for future use. This is possible because Panorado Flyer takes advantage of the fact that JPEG image files can contain supplementary information (so-called Metadata).

The added information is not visible when looking at the image but can be read by any software that looks for EXIF information. EXIF programs used to be rare but have become more and more popular in recent years. The best-known one probably is Google Earth, a free online service.

Technical metadata as described by the EXIF standard can include fields for GPS data, such as geographical latitude/longitude, altitude, and track. The Panorado Flyer tool enables you to get the coordinates of the place where the picture was shot and insert them into these hidden fields within the photograph.

You can add the information manually, using a dialog window. Or, if you have installed the Google Earth client (which can be downloaded for free), you can search for the location there, drag it to the center of the map window, then change to Panorado flyer, grab the coordinates, and insert them into the selected image, all without typing any numbers. Later on, you could be displaying the photograph to family members on your computer. With a few mouseclicks on the photo, you can make Google Earth “fly” you to the location where the picture was taken.

Most cell phone cameras and a few SLR digital cameras also will automatically attach EXIF information to all newly-created photographs. The cameras actually have a built-in GPS (Global Positioning System) device that always knows the exact latitude and longitude. If your cell phone or camera is able to save the location along with the image, fine! However, Panorado Flyer is handy when scanning old family photographs or any other photo not taken with a cell phone camera.

In effect, geo-coding has become the standard method for recording “where this photograph was taken.” Panorado Flyer will record the geo-coding information for any JPEG image.

How much does Panorado Flyer cost? Nothing – it’s free! Panorado Flyer for Windows is available at:

https://panorado.com/en/PanoradoFlyer.php.