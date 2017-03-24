Forces War Records – 5 FREE Military Genealogy Tutorials are now Online and Available to Download

The following announcement was written by Forces War Records in the UK:

With 10 million records covering over 300 years of conflict, and thousands of new records being added daily, there’s always something new to find on the site. But there’s so much more to gain from a visit to Forces War Records. The military and genealogy specialists have a wealth of knowledge and information to help anyone researching their family tree, or with those with military queries.

These 5 free guides have been put together in-house and are free to all, perfect for complete beginners to advanced researchers:

1: Understanding your ancestor’s record
All the details of your ancestor’s record made easy

2: Breaking down brick walls
Renowned historian Simon Fowler gives his top 10 tips to get your family tree started

3: Trench Traumas & Medical Miracles
If your ancestor was wounded in WW1, this is what his medical journey would have been like

4: How to trace your POW ancestor
Want to know if your ancestor was taken a prisoner and what would have happened to him?

5: Quick guide to requesting WW2 records
Struggling to find your WW2 ancestor’s record? Here’s to get hold of them.

They can be downloaded here: https://www.forces-war-records.co.uk/free-tutorials.

