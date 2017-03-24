Honorary Research Fellow Appointed at the University of Strathclyde

The University of Strathclyde is well-known for having a Genealogical Studies programme offering a range of courses from beginner level up to a Masters degree. Now the University has announced a major addition to the staff:

Dr Iain McDonald has been appointed as Honorary Research Fellow in the Genealogical Studies Department, University of Strathclyde.

Iain comes originally from an Aberdonian family, and began his interest in genealogy 15 years ago, whilst trying to identify any family connection to the Lords of the Isles. Unfortunately, there was no connection, but the process led to an avid interest in Scottish genealogy, and the early history and movement of the Scottish people.

By day, Iain is an astrophysicist, working at the University of Manchester. By night, he has been using physical, statistical and mathematical techniques to develop tools, for both conventional and genetic genealogy.

His speciality is in estimating the dates of male-line (surname) relationships from commercial genetic tests, and using these to construct models of population movements between mainland Europe and the British Isles over the last 5000 years.

Tahitia McCabe, Course leader said: “we are delighted to have Iain on board and look forward to utilising his expertise and knowledge of the technical aspects of DNA testing as applied in genetic genealogy”.

For further information on the study pathways, including an online 8-week Introduction to Genetic Genealogy course, please contact the University of Strathclyde at scosh@strath.ac.uk.