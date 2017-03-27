New Historic Records On FamilySearch: Week of March 20, 2017

· March 27, 2017 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Summary

Hundreds of thousands of indexed records from all over Italy are featured in these newly published collections. Additionally, find newly searchable records from Canada, Ecuador, Germany, The Netherlands, Peru, Sweden and the United States. Search these new free records and more at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.

Collection

Indexed
Records

Digital
Images

Comments

Ontario, County Marriage Registers, 1858-1869

42,862

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011

73,853

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Germany, Baden, Church Book Duplicates, 1800-1870

39,041

0

Added indexed
records to an existing collection

Italy, Prato, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1866-1923

15,463

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy, Rieti, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1840-1945

1,525

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy, Enna, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1866-1944

108,603

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy, Grosseto, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1851-1907

155

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy, Viterbo, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1870-1943

168

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy, Mantova, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1496-1906

111,726

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Miscellaneous Records

2,532,170

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Find A Grave Index

3,390,197

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru, La Libertad, Civil Registration, 1903-1998

28,563

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1939-1998

2,668

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Sweden, Norrbotten Church Records, 1612-1923; index 1658-1860

6,531

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Sweden, Kopparberg Church Records, 1604-1900; index 1628-1860

7,194

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

New Hampshire, Civil War Service and Pension Records, 1861-1866

72,842

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Alaska, Vital Records, 1816-1959

18,844

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Pennsylvania, Eastern District Petitions for Naturalization, 1795-1931

61,584

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

New York State Census, 1865

18,804

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection
Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.
About FamilySearch.org

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 4,921 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: