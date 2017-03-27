New Historic Records On FamilySearch: Week of March 20, 2017

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
Hundreds of thousands of indexed records from all over Italy are featured in these newly published collections. Additionally, find newly searchable records from Canada, Ecuador, Germany, The Netherlands, Peru, Sweden and the United States. Search these new free records and more at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.
|
Collection
|
Indexed
|
Digital
|
Comments
|
42,862
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
73,853
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
39,041
|
0
|
Added indexed
|
15,463
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
1,525
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
108,603
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy, Grosseto, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1851-1907
|
155
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy, Viterbo, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1870-1943
|
168
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy, Mantova, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1496-1906
|
111,726
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
2,532,170
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
3,390,197
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
28,563
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
2,668
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Sweden, Norrbotten Church Records, 1612-1923; index 1658-1860
|
6,531
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Sweden, Kopparberg Church Records, 1604-1900; index 1628-1860
|
7,194
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
New Hampshire, Civil War Service and Pension Records, 1861-1866
|
72,842
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
18,844
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Pennsylvania, Eastern District Petitions for Naturalization, 1795-1931
|
61,584
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
18,804
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
