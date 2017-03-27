Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
The notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
(+) Understanding Optical Character Recognition
Recording the Locations of Your Family Photographs
MyHeritage Genealogy and DNA Results Described on Fox News
Search Historical Newspaper Archives with Elephind.com
Family History Hosting Announces Free Software Offer
Software MacKiev introduces FamilySync™ for Family Tree Maker Software
New Historic Records On FamilySearch: Week of March 20, 2017
British Newspaper Archive Announces Major New Milestone
Forces War Records – 5 FREE Military Genealogy Tutorials are now Online and Available to Download
Honorary Research Fellow Appointed at the University of Strathclyde
Actor Noah Wyle to be Guest on U.S. Version of Who Do You Think You Are? on Sunday
Dropbox vs. Google Drive vs. OneDrive: Which Cloud Storage Is Best for You?
How Your Ancestors’ Environment Determines the Shape of Your Nose
Update: Is the Smartphone Becoming the PC Replacement?
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
In order to read the Plus Edition newsletter, you will need to know your user name and password. If you have forgotten your user name and password, you can retrieve them at: http://www.eogn.com/amember/member.php
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
Recent Comments