Genetic Communities™ Beta: New Innovation from AncestryDNA

The following announcement was written by AncestryDNA:

Today, we are pleased to share the roll-out of a new beta experience for AncestryDNA we call, Genetic Communities™. This new experience gives you a more detailed connection to the people, places, cultures, and stories that led to you.

Taking DNA testing to a whole new level

This new advancement is only possible through the millions of AncestryDNA members around the world who have chosen to participate in the Research Project as well as the massive collection of family trees, only available on Ancestry. The science behind this feature was recently published in one of the prominent scientific journals Nature Communications here).

At launch there will be over 300 Genetic Communities all around the world to go and explore, with many more on the horizon. We will compare you to all of them and list the ones you have a connection to based on your DNA. These Genetic Communities dot the globe and are often more specific than what’s possible to discover with an ethnicity estimate, providing a more recent connection to your past.

And, this is just the beginning. We are just scratching the surface of advancements in science and technology that will translate into faster, more insightful discoveries about who we are and where we come from. Genetic Communities is a very BIG and exciting step in this direction.

Watch this video to see why we are so excited about this new experience.

For people considering purchasing the AncestryDNA test, you will get access to this new feature. For existing AncestryDNA customers, we are making this beta available for free in your results. It doesn’t matter if you tested 4 years ago or if you are waiting for your results to come out of the lab, your DNA can now give you even more details about your past—and present—with Genetic Communities.

Now it’s your turn. Head to your DNA results to check out Genetic Communities for yourself. It’s possible you may not have a Genetic Community yet, but stay tuned, we are finding new Genetic Communities to share in the future. Want to learn even more go to our help content here. Good luck and enjoy exploring!