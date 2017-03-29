Cellular Research Institute Ventures into Ancestry Testing with the Launch of CRI Genetics

I must admit I never heard of this company before until I received the following announcement:

Cellular Research Institute has recently introduced CRI Genetics, the organization’s Genetics division dedicated to helping individuals find out key information pertaining to their ancestry. Led by seasoned researcher Alexei Fedorov, CRI Genetics is now offering the most advanced DNA testing kit on the market.

March 25th, 2017 – Cellular Research Institute, a team of researchers dedicated to providing accurate information about research, medicine, and the environment, has recently introduced their Genetics division. Operating under the name CRI Genetics, this new division is now offering a DNA testing kit to help people find out their detailed family history based on Genealogy and Anthropology.

CRI Genetics is headed by Alexei Fedorov, an Associate Professor of Medicine and the Director of Bioinformatics Lab at The University of Toledo. With over thirty-five years of experience in the field of human genome behind him, Dr. Fedorov now helps people understand their ancestry in the most personal way possible

The personal DNA testing kit from CRI Genetics comes with detailed instructions. The users are only required to gently rub their cheek with the provided cotton swab, seal it in the provided bag, register it online, and mail it to CRI Genetics. The samples are tested in a CILA accredited laboratory using patented DNA analysis software. The reports containing the users’ BioGeographical ancestry can be accessed online after 6-8 weeks.

Some key attributes of CRI Genetics DNA testing kits are:

• CRI Genetics’ primary service is an Autosomal DNA test where each sample is tested against thousands of DNA samples from populations all around the world to determine an individual’s BioGeographical Ancestry. This is done on the basis of 176 relevant genetic markers.

• Customers need not pay any monthly subscription fee for using CRI Genetics’ DNA testing kit. CRI Genetics also provides an Efficiency Guarantee, offering customers a complete refund if the reports are not available within eight weeks.

Within a very short period of time, many men and women have used CRI Genetics’ DNA testing kit with great satisfaction. Highlighting his experience, a highly impressed user mentioned, “CRI Genetics has helped me make incredible discoveries about my family that I never would have known before. I grew up thinking that that family was French and found out that were actually German.”

To find out more about CRI Genetics and their DNA testing kit, please visit http://crigenetics.com.

About CRI Genetics:

CRI Genetics is a team of Geneticists, Anthropologists, and Social Scientists, who work together to deliver an accurate estimation of people’s ancestry. A division of Cellular Research Institute, CRI Genetics is headed by noted researcher and human genome specialist Alexei Fedorov.