A help wanted ad has appeared that may appeal to software engineers with experience in genealogy. It is for an unnamed company. However, the ad says that it is for “a British-owned world leader in online genealogy” with offices in Provo. How many companies fit that description?

FindMyPast

The help wanted ad may be found at: http://bit.ly/2o73YuK.

You also might want to see http://www.findmypast.com/company.