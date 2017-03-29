On the Road Again: Iceland, Denmark, and England

Once again, I am taking a “little trip.” If you have been reading this newsletter for some time, you already know that I travel often. However, this trip may not be so little.

By the time you read these words, I should be on board IcelandAir someplace over the Atlantic or possibly may have already landed in Reykjavík, Iceland. I plan to spend a few days there as a tourist. Visiting Iceland has been on my “bucket list” for years. Now I finally have the chance to fulfill the dream.

From Reykjavík, I will fly to Copenhagen, Denmark, and spend a few more days as a tourist. I am told it is a beautiful city so I am looking forward to that experience.

Finally, before returning home, I will fly to Birmingham, England, to attend the annual Who Do You Think You Are? Live conference at the NEC (National Exhibition Centre) in Birmingham on 6 to 8 April. This family history conference is expected to attract between 10,000 to 13,000 attendees!

I plan to write about the Who Do You Think You Are? Live conference while I am there and probably will include a few photographs. You can learn more about this huge conference at http://www.whodoyouthinkyouarelive.com/, at https://blog.eogn.com/2016/03/12/who-do-you-think-you-are-live-in-birmingham-england-on-7-to-9-april/, and also see my pictures from last year’s conference at http://eogn.com/images/videos/WDYTYAL-Birmingham-2015/index.html.

As usual, I will be traveling with a Chromebook computer along with other gadgets that should keep me in touch with the newsletter. Connectivity should not be a problem but available time is usually the biggest impediment. You probably will see fewer articles posted here than normal in the next few days. However, I do hope to post a few new articles during the my travels and especially during the Who Do You Think You Are? Live conference.