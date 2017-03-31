New Historic Records On FamilySearch: Week of March 27, 2017

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Summary

Many Catholic Church records from Argentina are now freely searchable on FamilySearch.org. Also in the recent publication are some large historic record collections including Outward Passenger Lists from Australia, France Census records, and Boston Massachusetts Crew Lists. Search these new free records and more at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.

Collection

Indexed
Records

Digital
Images

Comments

Argentina, Catamarca, Catholic Church Records, 1724-1971

9,801

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Argentina, Jujuy, Catholic Church Records, 1662-1975

282

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Argentina, Corrientes, Catholic Church Records, 1734-1977

4,318

118,320

Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

Argentina, La Rioja, Catholic Church Records, 1714-1970

14,378

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Argentina, Misiones, Catholic Church Records, 1874-1975

3

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Argentina, Salta, Catholic Church Records, 1634-1972

1,053

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Argentina, San Juan, Catholic Church Records, 1655-1975

1,121

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Argentina, Santiago del Estero, Catholic Church Records, 1581-1961

4,410

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Argentina, Santa Fe, Catholic Church Records, 1634-1975

1,463

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Australia, Victoria, Outward Passenger Lists, 1852-1924

169,641

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

France, Côtes-d’Armor, Census, 1891

405,590

0

New indexed records collection

Peru, Puno, Civil Registration, 1890-2005

10,826

26,448

Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

Portugal Setúbal Catholic Church Records 1555-1911

37,208

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Minnesota, Clay and Steele County Obituaries, 1865-2006

12,346

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Illinois, Cook County, Birth Certificates, 1871-1940

268,757

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

South Carolina Deaths, 1915-1965

43,250

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

New York, Southern District, U.S District Court Naturalization Records, 1824- 1946

121,276

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Massachusetts, Boston Crew Lists, 1917-1943

1,362,898

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

About FamilySearch.org

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 4,921 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

