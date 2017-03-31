New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday 31/03/17

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Over 85,000 records are available to search this Findmypast Friday including;

New Zealand University Graduates 1870-1963

Over 37,000 new education records have been added to our New Zealand collection. These records enable researchers to uncover details of colleges attended, awards received and other vital family tree information. Up until 1961, the University of New Zealand was the only degree-granting university in the country but graduates came from all over with regional colleges in Auckland, Victoria, Canterbury, and Otago.

Northamptonshire Militia Lists 1771

13,000 records from the Northamptonshire Record Office have been added allowing genealogists to discover if their English ancestor served in the Northamptonshire Militia in the 1700s. These records include important facts like residence and occupation. Men who served in the militia were aged between 18 and 45 years old and usually stayed for a 3-year term.

Northamptonshire Freeholders 1795-1797

Over 4,000 new 18th century Northamptonshire records in the shape of freeholder lists are now searchable on Findmypast. The records include name, residence, occupation and more. Freeholder lists were compiled annually so there may be multiple entries for the same individual. The records list anyone who was eligible for jury duty and make a great early census substitute for Northamptonshire.

Irish Newspapers

We’ve added 946,478 new articles to our ever-expanding Irish Newspaper Collection. The latest additions include 5 brand new titles – Irish Society (Dublin), Irish News and Belfast Morning News, Sligo Journal, Sligo Observer and Leinster Independent. As with all of our newspapers, researcher can discover news articles, family notices, obituaries, advertisements and more in this fantastic resource. In total, there are over 35 million searchable articles now in the Irish Newspaper Collection.

Dorset Memorial Inscriptions

Over 20,000 records have been added to our collection of Dorset Memorial Inscriptions. The collection contains details of inscriptions found on gravestones, tombs, monuments and even stained glass windows across 266 parishes within English county. Each record includes a transcript of the original source material. Most will include a combination of birth year, death year, burial date & location, relative’s name, memorial type and notes on the inscription.

Scotland Registers & Records

Over 10,000 records from have been added to Scotland Registers & Records, a collections of images taken from different publications related to Scottish parishes and families. The records included in this collection are incredibly varied, ranging from parish records, topographical accounts and memorial inscriptions to a 19th century novel and a short history of the Black Watch. The latest additions include 55 new publications including 7 from Renfrewshire in the west central Lowlands.