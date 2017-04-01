Dick Eastman and This Newsletter to Relocate to Iceland

April 1, 2017

April 1, 2017 – Reykjavík, Iceland – While on a trip to Reykjavík, Iceland, Dick Eastman was awestruck by the beauty and the stark contrasts of this island nation. Hot springs, geysers, and volcanos are visible at almost every turn of the road. Houses are heated by underground hot springs. Food is grown in greenhouses that are heated by the same hot springs. Use of fossil fuels is minimized in this energy-saving country.

Even better, the island is “heaven on earth” for genealogists. Iceland has everyone’s family tree, complete with original source citations, online and available for all the country’s citizens to see. In fact, there is even an Android app available to show each Icelandic citizen his or her genealogy, in most cases back to 874 AD.

Everyone in Iceland is related. Every member of the 300,000 population derives from the same family tree, according to genealogy website islendingabok.is.

The web site is the online version of Íslendingabók (“The Book of Icelanders”). Here one can find information about the families of about 720,000 individuals who were born in Iceland at some point in time. More than 95 percent of all Icelanders born since 1703, when the first national census was taken, are registered in the database, along with half of all Icelanders who have lived on the island from the settlement in 874 until 1703.

Dick Eastman said:

“I cannot even imagine the ease and the freedom of researching family trees in Iceland. Source citations are available for almost everyone going back centuries, in some cases even more than a millennium.

“I have spent frustrating year after year trying to find records of my own ancestors in the United States, often with limited success. I have decided to ‘retire’ and now focus only on genealogies in Iceland. I can do this from my rocking chair on the front porch in Reykjavík during my semi-retirement.

“The standard of living in Iceland is very high, even when compared to European countries. The Icelandic weather may be a bit worse than Florida and other US states in the sun belt, but the other lifestyle factors more than make up for that minor drawback. The country respects privacy, both online and offline. That fits well with my other blog: www.PrivacyBlog.com, soon to become http://www.PrivacyBlog.is.

“And the lobsters in Iceland are great!”

The EOGN newsletter also will soon be moving to Iceland with a new web address: http://www.eogn.is

Look for it soon.

“Gæfa” (That’s Icelandic for “Good luck.”)

Disclaimer: Before sending messages of congratulations, please notice the date of this “announcement” as shown above. Yes, it is April first. Were you Fooled?

Actually, I really am spending April 1st in Reykjavík, Iceland, but I am just visiting here on vacation, not relocating.

5 Comments

holywellsite April 1, 2017 at 7:07 am

Happy April Fool’s Day!
Actually, having it all so easily available would take the fun out of the chase, wouldn’t it?

Like

Reply
Judith P Cole April 1, 2017 at 7:49 am

Yup, you got me…half awake sipping my first cup of coffee…

Like

Reply
Ginny Audet April 1, 2017 at 8:16 am

You do this every year on April 1st and every year I fall for it! Good work. Ginny

Like

Reply
Darlene Tribou April 1, 2017 at 8:21 am

Yes, you fooled me! You made it seem so believable–even when you mentioned Icelandic lobster (you’re no longer a vegan?) Great April Fool’s Day joke, Dick!

Like

Reply
Eric F. James April 1, 2017 at 8:22 am

Always the BEST POST of every year.

Like

Reply

