DNA Identifies a Previously Unidentified Body

· April 4, 2017 · DNA · 2 Comments

DNA is helping solve many mysteries, not the least of which is identifying people who previously could not be identified. One recent example occurred in Washington, D.C., where a young lady was found deceased and without identification.

Dental work and fingerprints failed to identify the deceased. However, a DNA sample from the Justice Department’s National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database made the identificarion.

Dr. Jennifer Love, the District of Columbia’s first full-time forensic anthropologist, stated, “We all deserve our life history and for people to know who we are and where we are.”

You can read the full story in an article by Keith L. Alexander in The Washington Post at http://wapo.st/2oFsxwz.

My thanks to newsletter reader W David Samuelsen for telling me about this story.

2 Comments

J L Hintz April 4, 2017 at 1:54 pm

Can’t read it without a subscription because I’ve read a few of the past articles. Too bad. Sounded interesting.

Like

Reply

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: