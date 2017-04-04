DNA Identifies a Previously Unidentified Body

DNA is helping solve many mysteries, not the least of which is identifying people who previously could not be identified. One recent example occurred in Washington, D.C., where a young lady was found deceased and without identification.
Dental work and fingerprints failed to identify the deceased. However, a DNA sample from the Justice Department’s National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database made the identificarion.
Dr. Jennifer Love, the District of Columbia’s first full-time forensic anthropologist, stated, “We all deserve our life history and for people to know who we are and where we are.”
You can read the full story in an article by Keith L. Alexander in The Washington Post at http://wapo.st/2oFsxwz.
My thanks to newsletter reader W David Samuelsen for telling me about this story.
Can’t read it without a subscription because I’ve read a few of the past articles. Too bad. Sounded interesting.
—> Can’t read it without a subscription because I’ve read a few of the past articles.
Try opening a new Incognito Window in your web browser and then trying to read the article with that. That trick doesn’t work on all web sites but it does work on quite a few of them.
For details, see my article at https://privacyblog.com/2017/01/30/how-to-foil-the-web-sites-that-block-the-ad-blockers/
