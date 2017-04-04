DNA Identifies a Previously Unidentified Body

DNA is helping solve many mysteries, not the least of which is identifying people who previously could not be identified. One recent example occurred in Washington, D.C., where a young lady was found deceased and without identification.

Dental work and fingerprints failed to identify the deceased. However, a DNA sample from the Justice Department’s National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database made the identificarion.

Dr. Jennifer Love, the District of Columbia’s first full-time forensic anthropologist, stated, “We all deserve our life history and for people to know who we are and where we are.”

You can read the full story in an article by Keith L. Alexander in The Washington Post at http://wapo.st/2oFsxwz.

My thanks to newsletter reader W David Samuelsen for telling me about this story.