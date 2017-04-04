What is the Most Popular Computer Operating System? No, It Isn’t Windows.

For the first time in many years, Microsoft Windows in now the second-most popular operating system and is falling further behind. So what is the most popular operating system? Android.

Admittedly, the two operating systems are essentially tied. Web-analytics company StatCounter reports that Android now runs on 37.93 percent of all computers while Windows is used on 37.91 percent of the computers. Admittedly, that’s only a 0.02% difference and that is within the margin of statistical error.

However, Android held just 2.4 percent of global Internet usage share only five years ago. It is obvious that Android is growing rapidly while Windows is declining in use. Anyone who has been watching the statistics concerning the growth of “smartphones” and tablets along with the decline of PCs shouldn’t be too surprised.

StatCounter claims its findings are based on 2.5 million worldwide websites, which generate over 15 billion monthly page views.

What is the impact to genealogists? I don’t think Android is going to take over the genealogy marketplace for a few years yet, although the growth of Android systems certainly will continue. To see a list of today’s available Android genealogy applications, look at: https://play.google.com/store/search?q=genealogy&c=apps.