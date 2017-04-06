Smokey Robinson to be Featured on the U.S. Version of Who Do You Think You Are? Sunday on TLC

On this Sunday’s episode of Who Do You Think You Are? at 10/9c on TLC, Motown legend and icon Smokey Robinson dives into his late mother’s family history. He searches for answers behind the mystery of why his grandfather disappeared from his children’s lives, and finds a man tangled in a swirl of controversy. Then Smokey uncovers the story of his great-grandfather, and comes face to face with horrific history he knew was inevitable.



You can watch a sneak peek of the episode at: http://bit.ly/2p6iLTm.