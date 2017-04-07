Announcing the Researching Family in Pennsylvania Summer Genealogy Course

· April 7, 2017 · Education · No Comments

The following announcement was written by the Historical Society of Pennsylvania:

Researching Family in Pennsylvania
Summer Genealogy Course
31 July – 4 August 2017
Historical Society of Pennsylvania
1300 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107

Researching Family in Pennsylvania is an intensive, week-long course exploring the records and repositories available for family history research in the Keystone State. The curriculum brings together renowned scholars and genealogists well-versed in the formation and development of Pennsylvania from the colonial era to the modern age.

Items from the genealogical collections of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania (HSP) will be highlighted throughout the course. Attendees will be provided ample time for independent research in HSP’s Library.

Presentations will include:

  • Creating Pennsylvania: The Wars that Made the Keystone State
  • Using County Deeds in Pennsylvania Research
  • Pennsylvania Record Resource Gems and Database Treasures
  • Courting the Keystone State: Key Court Records of Pennsylvania
  • Pennsylvania State Land Records Research
  • Researching and Navigating Resources Along the Delaware River
  • 18th Century Taxes and Rural Genealogy
  • 19th and 20th Century Directories and Urban Genealogy
  • Pennsylvania Germans and German Church Records
  • Pennsylvania Revolutionary War Research

For more information about curriculum and instructors, or to register visit www.hsp.org/RFIPA or contact:
Christopher Damiami
Director of Public Programs
215-732-6200 x227

HSP has reserved a room block at the Holiday Inn Express Philadelphia-Midtown for $139 per-night. To reserve a room at this discounted rate, call 215-735-9300 and mention that you are booking for the Historical Society of Pennsylvania.

Researching Family in Pennsylvania is a collaborative effort by HSP and the Greater Philadelphia Area Chapter, Association of Professional Genealogists, who coordinates the course.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: