Announcing the Researching Family in Pennsylvania Summer Genealogy Course

The following announcement was written by the Historical Society of Pennsylvania:

Researching Family in Pennsylvania

Summer Genealogy Course

31 July – 4 August 2017

Historical Society of Pennsylvania

1300 Locust Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Researching Family in Pennsylvania is an intensive, week-long course exploring the records and repositories available for family history research in the Keystone State. The curriculum brings together renowned scholars and genealogists well-versed in the formation and development of Pennsylvania from the colonial era to the modern age.

Items from the genealogical collections of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania (HSP) will be highlighted throughout the course. Attendees will be provided ample time for independent research in HSP’s Library.

Presentations will include:

Creating Pennsylvania: The Wars that Made the Keystone State

Using County Deeds in Pennsylvania Research

Pennsylvania Record Resource Gems and Database Treasures

Courting the Keystone State: Key Court Records of Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Land Records Research

Researching and Navigating Resources Along the Delaware River

18th Century Taxes and Rural Genealogy

19th and 20th Century Directories and Urban Genealogy

Pennsylvania Germans and German Church Records

Pennsylvania Revolutionary War Research

For more information about curriculum and instructors, or to register visit www.hsp.org/RFIPA or contact:

Christopher Damiami

Director of Public Programs

215-732-6200 x227

HSP has reserved a room block at the Holiday Inn Express Philadelphia-Midtown for $139 per-night. To reserve a room at this discounted rate, call 215-735-9300 and mention that you are booking for the Historical Society of Pennsylvania.

Researching Family in Pennsylvania is a collaborative effort by HSP and the Greater Philadelphia Area Chapter, Association of Professional Genealogists, who coordinates the course.