Findmypast’s Catholic Heritage Archive Continues to Grow

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Findmypast adds over 1.2 million Scottish records to their exclusive Catholic Heritage Archive

Millions of Scottish Sacramental Registers added just two months after Archive’s launch

New records date back to 1730, span 300 years of Scottish history and cover 27 Scottish counties

Birmingham, 7th April 2017

Leading family history website, Findmypast, has today announced the online publication of over 1.2 million Scottish sacramental registers and congregational records. The release is the first of many updates to the exclusive Roman Catholic Heritage Archive, a ground breaking initiative that aims to digitise the historic records of the Catholic Church in the United States, Britain and Ireland for the very first time.

Findmypast is today releasing baptism, marriage, burial and congregational records from all eight of Scotland’s Roman Catholic Dioceses; St Andrews & Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Argyll & the Isles, Dunkeld, Galloway, Glasgow, Motherwell and Paisley. The records date back to 1730, span 300 years of Scottish history and cover over 115 parishes across the country.

The Catholic Church holds some of the oldest and best preserved genealogical records in existence. However, as many of these documents memorialise important religious sacraments, their privacy has long been protected and access to original copies has, until now, been hard to come by.

In collaboration with various Archdioceses, Findmypast is helping to digitise these records and make them widely accessible for the first time in one unified online collection. Images of original documents will be free to view in many cases. Fully searchable transcripts will also be included, providing family historians from the around the world with easy access to these once closely guarded records.

Today’s release marks the first phase of Findmypast’s Scottish Catholic collection. Further Scottish records and additional updates from variety of British, Irish, US and Canadian Dioceses will be added to the Roman Catholic Heritage Archive throughout 2017.

Brian Donovan, Licensing Manager at Findmypast said; “These records offer a wonderful insight into the Catholic communities all over Scotland, as well as the large migration of Irish Catholics in the nineteenth century”.

Visit www.findmypast.com/catholicrecords to keep up to date with the latest developments.