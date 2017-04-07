Twile Now Offers a Printed Infographic

The following announcement was written by Twile. Notice the discount that is only available through April.

Doncaster: 6th April 2017

In response to customer feedback and requests, Twile have this week started offering a printed version of their popular family history infographic, which was launched at RootsTech in February.

The personalised infographic presents statistics pulled from a user’s family tree, such as the average number of children per family, the most common surnames and the average age of marriage. Previously it’s been available only as a shareable digital image, but customers can now order a high resolution printed copy.

CEO Paul Brooks comments “The infographic has been incredibly well received – it’s easily the most popular feature in Twile right now. Many customers have asked for a printed version that they can frame and give as a gift to family, so we’re delighted to be able to offer exactly that. We love the idea of a Twile infographic hanging in someone’s hallway and sparking conversations.

Users can create their infographic – whether currently using Twile or not – at http://www.twile.com/numbers. They simply import their FamilySearch tree or upload a GEDCOM and their infographic is automatically created.

A 10 x 8” printed infographic is priced at £28 ($35), however to coincide with Who Do You Think You Are? Live, Twile are offering a huge 40% discount until the end of April 2017.

Twile also have a competition running throughout April 2017 to win a £100 Amazon gift card. To enter the prize draw, customers should create their digital infographic, share it and tag Twile on Facebook (@TwileTimeline/#Twile) or Twitter (@TwileTweets).

About Twile

Twile is a UK-based interactive timeline of everything that’s ever happened in your family. The timeline consists of photos and milestones—such as births, marriages, and deaths—that tell the story of your family from your earliest known ancestor right through to today. Family historians can import their family tree from any online genealogy service and then add more recent events from their own life before inviting family members to explore and contribute.

While the Twile website is aimed primarily at family historians, it is also designed to encourage the rest of the family to add their own content, including the younger generations. Twile was the winner of two innovation awards at RootsTech 2016, including People’s Choice.