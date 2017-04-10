Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

· April 10, 2017 · This Newsletter · No Comments

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

The notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

Who Do You Think You Are? Live! Show for 2017 is a Success

My Pictures from the Who Do You Think You Are? Live! Show

Book Review: Publish Your Family History: A Step-by-Step Guide to Writing the Stories of Your Ancestors

Status Updates for Family Tree Maker

Announcing the 2017 British Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah on 18-22 September 2017

Announcing the Researching Family in Pennsylvania Summer Genealogy Course

DNA Identifies a Previously Unidentified Body

FamilySearch Marks World War I Centennial with Free Historic Record Collections

FGS 2017 Conference Registration is Now Open

Findmypast’s Catholic Heritage Archive Continues to Grow

Findympast Launches Six Counties in Six Months

Looking for Bodden or Bawden Ancestors With Relatives in the Cayman Islands

New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

Smokey Robinson to be Featured on the U.S. Version of Who Do You Think You Are? Sunday on TLC

TheGenealogist Launches Millions of New Parish Records as well as their New British in India Collection

Twile Now Offers a Printed Infographic

What is the Most Popular Computer Operating System? No, It Isn’t Windows.

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

MyHeritage Adds United States WWI Draft Registrations, 1917-1918
Facebook Users want to Continue Posting from Beyond the Grave
The Security of Your Mother’s Maiden Name
MacFamilyTree 8.1 – New CloudTree offers Collaboration and Sync
Library of Congress, Digital Public Library of America To Form New Collaboration
Fold3 Commemorates Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary with Free Access to WWII Records and Stories Honoring Living Survivors
Freedmen Bureau Celebration to be Broadcast Live on the Internet
Maine’s Alien Registry of 1940 is Available Online
Millions of New Parish Records added to the TheGenealogist
Mississippi State University Libraries Digitize Civil War Diaries and Letters
New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday
New Royal Irish Constabulary Service Records Available to Search at Findmypast
Providence (Rhode Island) Public Library opens a large Genealogical Collection to the Public
Records of (Some) Irish Soldiers Now Available Online
NGS Family History Writing Contest Nominations Are Now Being Accepted
Los Angeles to Bury 1,430 Unclaimed Deceased Bodies
What Was Your Ancestor’s Property Worth?
pCloud: Better than Dropbox?
The Myths About Chromebooks
Manufacturer Refurbished Asus Chromebook Flip C100PA
Seth Meyers’ Family History
No, Not a Professional Gynecologist!
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

In order to read the Plus Edition newsletter, you will need to know your user name and password. If you have forgotten your user name and password, you can retrieve them at: http://www.eogn.com/amember/member.php

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: