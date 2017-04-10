Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

The notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

Who Do You Think You Are? Live! Show for 2017 is a Success

My Pictures from the Who Do You Think You Are? Live! Show

Book Review: Publish Your Family History: A Step-by-Step Guide to Writing the Stories of Your Ancestors

Status Updates for Family Tree Maker

Announcing the 2017 British Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah on 18-22 September 2017

Announcing the Researching Family in Pennsylvania Summer Genealogy Course

DNA Identifies a Previously Unidentified Body

FamilySearch Marks World War I Centennial with Free Historic Record Collections

FGS 2017 Conference Registration is Now Open

Findmypast’s Catholic Heritage Archive Continues to Grow

Findympast Launches Six Counties in Six Months

Looking for Bodden or Bawden Ancestors With Relatives in the Cayman Islands

New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

Smokey Robinson to be Featured on the U.S. Version of Who Do You Think You Are? Sunday on TLC

TheGenealogist Launches Millions of New Parish Records as well as their New British in India Collection

Twile Now Offers a Printed Infographic

What is the Most Popular Computer Operating System? No, It Isn’t Windows.

MyHeritage Adds United States WWI Draft Registrations, 1917-1918

Facebook Users want to Continue Posting from Beyond the Grave

The Security of Your Mother’s Maiden Name

MacFamilyTree 8.1 – New CloudTree offers Collaboration and Sync

Library of Congress, Digital Public Library of America To Form New Collaboration

Fold3 Commemorates Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary with Free Access to WWII Records and Stories Honoring Living Survivors

Freedmen Bureau Celebration to be Broadcast Live on the Internet

Maine’s Alien Registry of 1940 is Available Online

Millions of New Parish Records added to the TheGenealogist

Mississippi State University Libraries Digitize Civil War Diaries and Letters

New Royal Irish Constabulary Service Records Available to Search at Findmypast

Providence (Rhode Island) Public Library opens a large Genealogical Collection to the Public

Records of (Some) Irish Soldiers Now Available Online

NGS Family History Writing Contest Nominations Are Now Being Accepted

Los Angeles to Bury 1,430 Unclaimed Deceased Bodies

What Was Your Ancestor’s Property Worth?

pCloud: Better than Dropbox?

The Myths About Chromebooks

Manufacturer Refurbished Asus Chromebook Flip C100PA

Seth Meyers’ Family History

No, Not a Professional Gynecologist!

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

