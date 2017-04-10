Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
Who Do You Think You Are? Live! Show for 2017 is a Success
My Pictures from the Who Do You Think You Are? Live! Show
Book Review: Publish Your Family History: A Step-by-Step Guide to Writing the Stories of Your Ancestors
Status Updates for Family Tree Maker
Announcing the 2017 British Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah on 18-22 September 2017
Announcing the Researching Family in Pennsylvania Summer Genealogy Course
DNA Identifies a Previously Unidentified Body
FamilySearch Marks World War I Centennial with Free Historic Record Collections
FGS 2017 Conference Registration is Now Open
Findmypast’s Catholic Heritage Archive Continues to Grow
Findympast Launches Six Counties in Six Months
Looking for Bodden or Bawden Ancestors With Relatives in the Cayman Islands
New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday
Smokey Robinson to be Featured on the U.S. Version of Who Do You Think You Are? Sunday on TLC
TheGenealogist Launches Millions of New Parish Records as well as their New British in India Collection
Twile Now Offers a Printed Infographic
What is the Most Popular Computer Operating System? No, It Isn’t Windows.
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
