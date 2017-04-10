Status Updates for Family Tree Maker

One of the common misconceptions is that “no news is bad news.” That is not always true. In some cases, perhaps you simply haven’t heard the latest news.

In this case, the news concerns Software McKiev, the company that acquired the rights to the popular Family Tree Maker software program from Ancestry.com some months ago. I have read complaints in this newsletter’s comments section and elsewhere that Software McKiev has not met some of their promised delivery dates. In fact, there is some truth to that in a couple of cases but, more commonly, the “problem” is that the customer(s) simply didn’t know the latest status updates.

I spent time talking with representatives of Software McKiev this past week at the Who Do You Think You Are? Live! show held in Birmingham, England. One fact I learned is that Software McKiev updates their own customer support page frequently, especially when there is news to share with customers.

If you want to learn the latest status information concerning Family Tree Maker, either for the Windows or Macintosh version, check out https://support.mackiev.com.

I just looked at https://support.mackiev.com and I see updates made within the past 24 hours and on a Sunday, no less.

If you use Family Tree Maker, check the page at https://support.mackiev.com in order to obtain the latest status.