British Dog Tag Find – ‘The Forgotten Army’

Dan Mackey, an avid relic hunter, tells us about the amazing discovery in England of thousands of metal dog tags found in 2016. The dog tags came from both world wars. The majority of the dog tags are those of British soldiers but a few came from various other nations. Now the team that made the discovery is hoping to return any of these dog tags to the families of the soldiers involved. In one case, one dog tag has already been returned in person to an elderly veteran himself.

You can read more on the group’s web site at https://www.extremerelichunters.com as well as on the Forces War Records web site at http://bit.ly/2nAt8T2 and on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/560495727421114/.

On a more important note – if anyone would like to help, either with researching particular units, awards, or with specific details about metal British dog tags from WW2, then please get in touch via the project’s web site at: https://www.extremerelichunters.com.