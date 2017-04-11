FamilyTreeWebinars.com to Offer Free Access this Weekend

· April 11, 2017 · Webinars & Podcasts · No Comments

On Friday, April 14, FamilyTreeWebinars.com will air webinar number 500. In addition to the big celebration during Friday’s live webinar, FamilyTreeWebinars.com is also unlocking the membership key of the Webinar Library for the first time ever. Beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday evening, the entire library – all 500 classes – will be open and free to the public.

To view any of the webinars, visit http://www.FamilyTreeWebinars.com (starting Friday, not now!) and browse or search for any topic or presenter and enjoy!

Details may be found in an article by Geoff Rasmussen at http://bit.ly/2o0mfG5.

