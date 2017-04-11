Louisiana’s Archives are in a ‘State Of Emergency,’ According to Local Historians

Louisiana’s archival and historical records are in a state of emergency. Their destruction “would represent nothing less than a devastating and irreparable loss” of the state’s historical and cultural heritage, according to historians who recently gathered for the Louisiana Historical Association’s annual conference.

A summary by the Louisiana Historical Association called Louisiana’s historical archives “endangered treasures.”

The association identified several important uses of archival records by members of the public including searching for information about family histories, by teachers using historical records for lesson plans and classroom discussions and by attorneys who use documents to establish chains of title in property transfers.

Details may be found in an article by Lex Talamo in the Miami Herald at: http://hrld.us/2pqdeY0.