Terry Punch, R.I.P.

Nova Scotia genealogist Terry Punch died Tuesday evening.

Born in 1937 in Halifax, Punch became a well-known teacher and historian. Since 1961, he was a passionate advocate and tireless researcher of all facets of genealogy, holding executive positions in a variety of organizations, including the Royal Nova Scotia Historical Society, Halifax Charitable Irish Society, Genealogical Institute of the Maritimes, and was founding president of the Genealogical Association of Nova Scotia. He was a fellow of the Royal Nova Scotia Historical Society and the Royal Society of Antiquarians in Ireland.

He was the only Canadian to be elected a Fellow of the Irish Genealogical Research Society. He was also a resident genealogist on CBC Radio and editor of Genealogist’s Handbook for Atlantic Canada Research. He was also awarded the Order of Canada.

When Mr. Punch became a member of the Order of Canada, the citation sums up his contribution to the genealogy world:

“Terrence Punch has been instrumental in the development and promotion of genealogy in the Maritimes. For more than four decades, he has dedicated his time to genealogical studies and is recognized as an expert in German and Irish immigration in Nova Scotia. He has played an important role in popularizing this field through a radio phone-in show and by publishing the first comprehensive handbook on genealogical research in Atlantic Canada. His passion for, and encyclopedic knowledge of, genealogy has helped to educate Canadians on the role that family history plays in understanding the development of our country.”

Terry Punch will be missed.