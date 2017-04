Our ancestors had beliefs that seem strange these days. In some cases, it wasn’t only our ancestors. Some of us are old enough to remember the advertisements that “20,679 physicians smoke Lucky Strikes.”

The Grunge web site has an article, with advertisements, of what was believed to be “common knowledge” only 50 years ago. You might want to check it out at: http://bit.ly/2oAdOFt.

Hmmm, I wonder what “truths” we all accept today that will be considered strange 50 years from now…