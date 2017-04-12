Genealogist Discovers Man has been Using Dead Baby’s Identity for Decades

A Pennsylvania man has been using a dead person’s identity for more than 21 years. Authorities got involved after a relative of the deceased used Ancestry.com to put her family tree together. The woman was searching for family information on Ancestry last year and her nephew Nathan Laskoski popped up. She saw he got married and he moved around the country, from Texas, to Mississippi, to Tennessee and eventually to Pennsylvania.

But the problem is Laskoski died in 1972 when he was just two months old.

Authorities say 44-year-old Jon Vincent, back in 1996, escaped from a halfway house in Texas, went to a cemetery to find someone born around the same time he was.

Vincent’s successful acquisition of Laskoski’s Social Security number has allowed him to assume the identity of Laskoski, secure employment, obtain credit, open at least one bank account, obtain housing, obtain a professional license, and get married, all using the stolen identity,” according to court documents.

Vincent faces identity theft and social security fraud charges. If convicted he’s looking at fines of up to half-a-million dollars and a lot of time in jail.