Genealogist Discovers Man has been Using Dead Baby’s Identity for Decades

A Pennsylvania man has been using a dead person’s identity for more than 21 years. Authorities got involved after a relative of the deceased used Ancestry.com to put her family tree together. The woman was searching for family information on Ancestry last year and her nephew Nathan Laskoski popped up. She saw he got married and he moved around the country, from Texas, to Mississippi, to Tennessee and eventually to Pennsylvania.
But the problem is Laskoski died in 1972 when he was just two months old.
Authorities say 44-year-old Jon Vincent, back in 1996, escaped from a halfway house in Texas, went to a cemetery to find someone born around the same time he was.
Vincent’s successful acquisition of Laskoski’s Social Security number has allowed him to assume the identity of Laskoski, secure employment, obtain credit, open at least one bank account, obtain housing, obtain a professional license, and get married, all using the stolen identity,” according to court documents.
Vincent faces identity theft and social security fraud charges. If convicted he’s looking at fines of up to half-a-million dollars and a lot of time in jail.
And our Idiot Politicians want to close SSDI death records saying that is where all the I/D theft comes from, it is headstones but more often from giving information over Cordless or Cell phones anyone can get a scanner that will pickup these conversations so closing death records would not solve anything.
In this case the SSDI has no record of Nathan Laskoski because he had not applied for a SS Card. There are far more ways to steal identity than any government can prevent. What they should be doing, is teaching all of us how to live honest, productive, contributing lives – by example as well as words.
I’m sorry to be a contrarian, but I have to ask: a two month old child has no identity, save its name. What exactly was stolen and what harm was done IN THIS CASE? People change their names all the time. Do we accuse them of stealing? Rise up in righteous indignation and huff about morality? I don’t understand the rationale here, again, IN THIS CASE.
