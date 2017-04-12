New Historic Records On FamilySearch: Week of April 10, 2017

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Summary

If you have French heritage, this is your week. FamilySearch has recently published over 3.3 million French Census records from 1876 to 1906. Also in this update are some large historic record collections from Argentina, The Netherlands, Peru, and Sweden. You can also find some newly indexed records from Brazil, Cape Verde, New Zealand, Poland, Switzerland, and the United States. Search these new free records and more at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.

Collection

Indexed
Records

Digital
Images

Comments

Argentina Entre Ríos Catholic Church Records 1764-1983

250,892

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Brazil, Pernambuco, Civil Registration, 1804-2014

69,091

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Cape Verde, Catholic Church Records, 1787-1957

20,464

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

France, Hérault, Census, 1906

288,302

0

New indexed records collection

France, Hérault, Census, 1876

313,194

0

New indexed records collection

France, Hérault, Census, 1891

321,960

0

New indexed records collection

France, Nord, Census, 1906

1,339,687

0

New indexed records collection

France, Côtes-d’Armor, Census, 1876

618,426

0

New indexed records collection

France, Côtes-d’Armor, Census, 1906

469,914

0

New indexed records collection

Italy, Mantova, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1496-1906

0

2,967

Added images to an existing collection

Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Miscellaneous Records

1,227,251

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

New Zealand, Archives New Zealand, Probate Records, 1843-1998

133

258,576

Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

BillionGraves Index

211,684

211,684

Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

Peru, Diocese of Huacho, Catholic Church Records, 1560-1952

45,481

159,173

New indexed records and images collection

Peru, Catholic Church Records, 1603-1992

97,188

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Poland, Radom Roman Catholic Church Books, 1587-1966

2,430

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927

172,282

14,541

Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

Switzerland, Bern, Civil Registration, 1792-1876

3,956

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States, Cancelled, Relinquished, or Rejected Land Entry Case Files, 1861-1932

0

282,418

Added images to an existing collection

California, San Mateo County Records, 1851-1991

14,144

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection
Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.
About FamilySearch.org

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 4,921 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

