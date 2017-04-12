New Historic Records On FamilySearch: Week of April 10, 2017

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
If you have French heritage, this is your week. FamilySearch has recently published over 3.3 million French Census records from 1876 to 1906. Also in this update are some large historic record collections from Argentina, The Netherlands, Peru, and Sweden. You can also find some newly indexed records from Brazil, Cape Verde, New Zealand, Poland, Switzerland, and the United States. Search these new free records and more at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.
|
Collection
|
Indexed
|
Digital
|
Comments
|
250,892
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
69,091
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
20,464
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
288,302
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
313,194
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
321,960
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
1,339,687
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
618,426
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
469,914
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
Italy, Mantova, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1496-1906
|
0
|
2,967
|
Added images to an existing collection
|
1,227,251
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
New Zealand, Archives New Zealand, Probate Records, 1843-1998
|
133
|
258,576
|
Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|
211,684
|
211,684
|
Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|
45,481
|
159,173
|
New indexed records and images collection
|
97,188
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
2,430
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927
|
172,282
|
14,541
|
Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|
3,956
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States, Cancelled, Relinquished, or Rejected Land Entry Case Files, 1861-1932
|
0
|
282,418
|
Added images to an existing collection
|
14,144
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
