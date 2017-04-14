State of Tennessee Puts New Andrew Jackson Collection Online

· April 14, 2017 · History, Online Sites · No Comments

The Tennessee State Library and Archives has an online collection of materials that will make it easier to learn about the nation’s seventh president. The 109-item collection includes digitally scanned copies of many of Jackson’s personal letters, original maps from the War of 1812, political cartoons, campaign broadsides, engravings, lithographs and a rare photograph of him.

Also included are papers from some of Jackson’s chief associates, including John Overton, John Coffee, James Winchester, William Carroll and William B. Lewis.

To view the Andrew Jackson collection online, please visit: http://bit.ly/AndrewJacksonTeVA.

