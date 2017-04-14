Woman Finds Lost Father with a DNA Test, Previously Thought He Was Dead

Krista Brian was always told that her father that she had never met was dead track. She also was told that she had Mexican ancestry.

At the age of 37, Krista took a DNA test from Ancestry.com. to find out for sure on Ancestry.com. When the test results came back, she received two shocks, one immediately and another a few days later.

The first surprise was when the DNA test results proved that Krista Brian’s paternal ancestry was African-American, not Mexican. The second surprise came a few days later: the website put her in touch with a potential family member, named Andrew Baker. He was her father.

In January, Krista visited her very-much-alive father in Florida and then received even more surprises: she has four siblings, one is a sister who looks very much like her.

