Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

(+) “Ceramic Microfilm” May Preserve Documents that Cannot Survive a Carrington Event
Bizarre Things People Believed 50 Years Ago
Genealogist Discovers Man has been Using Dead Baby’s Identity for Decades
Woman Finds Lost Father with a DNA Test, Previously Thought He Was Dead
Louisiana’s Archives are in a ‘State Of Emergency,’ According to Local Historians
New Historic Records On FamilySearch: Week of April 10, 2017
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
State of Tennessee Puts New Andrew Jackson Collection Online
Terry Punch, R.I.P.
British Dog Tag Find – ‘The Forgotten Army’
John Stamos to be Featured on the US Version of Who Do You Think You Are? Sunday on TLC
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
