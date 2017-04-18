A Wasted Telemarketing Phone Call

This has nothing to do with genealogy. However, I found it amusing and decided to share it.

First, I have mention that I am a “snowbird.” That is, I spend about six months of the year in the cool climate of Massachusetts and the other six months in the sunbelt of Orlando, Florida. Next, I only have one telephone number. I disconnected my old-fashioned, wired telephone years ago and use a cell phone as my only phone.

The cell phone has a Massachusetts number but I answer it from wherever I am located. It seems to work well and I can answer calls whether I am in Massachusetts, Orlando, Singapore, Reykjavik, or other places where I am traveling. However, when callers see the Massachusetts phone number and do not realize it is a cell phone, many of them assume I am in Massachusetts.

This morning, the cell phone rang as I was driving down a street in Orlando. I answered (with hands-free Bluetooth) and almost instantly realized it was one of those obnoxious telemarketing calls. A very excited lady on the other end launched into a sales pitch. She sounded as if she was so excited that she was almost out of breath.

“I’m calling to inform you that you just won a one-week, all expenses paid vacation to Orlando!”

She went on and on about how exciting this “free prize” would be. I let her talk and talk for what seemed like a very long time.

Finally, she asked, “Have you ever been to Orlando before?”

I replied, “Why yes, I have. In fact, you have reached my cell phone. Right now I am in my automobile, driving along Conway Road in Orlando.”

There was a short pause, a gasp, and then CLICK!

I guess the conversation was over.

When I returned home, I activated the “Block all future calls from this number” on my cell phone.