A Wasted Telemarketing Phone Call

This has nothing to do with genealogy. However, I found it amusing and decided to share it.
First, I have mention that I am a “snowbird.” That is, I spend about six months of the year in the cool climate of Massachusetts and the other six months in the sunbelt of Orlando, Florida. Next, I only have one telephone number. I disconnected my old-fashioned, wired telephone years ago and use a cell phone as my only phone.
The cell phone has a Massachusetts number but I answer it from wherever I am located. It seems to work well and I can answer calls whether I am in Massachusetts, Orlando, Singapore, Reykjavik, or other places where I am traveling. However, when callers see the Massachusetts phone number and do not realize it is a cell phone, many of them assume I am in Massachusetts.
This morning, the cell phone rang as I was driving down a street in Orlando. I answered (with hands-free Bluetooth) and almost instantly realized it was one of those obnoxious telemarketing calls. A very excited lady on the other end launched into a sales pitch. She sounded as if she was so excited that she was almost out of breath.
“I’m calling to inform you that you just won a one-week, all expenses paid vacation to Orlando!”
She went on and on about how exciting this “free prize” would be. I let her talk and talk for what seemed like a very long time.
Finally, she asked, “Have you ever been to Orlando before?”
I replied, “Why yes, I have. In fact, you have reached my cell phone. Right now I am in my automobile, driving along Conway Road in Orlando.”
There was a short pause, a gasp, and then CLICK!
I guess the conversation was over.
When I returned home, I activated the “Block all future calls from this number” on my cell phone.
thank you. I’m not tech smart being older but you just told me how to block this unwanted calls
I bet I am older than you are. (smile) But old dogs can always learn new tricks.
Although our ancestors did not have to deal with telemarketers, they may have felt the same way about peddlers, snake oil salesmen, and the person on the party line who always listened in!
Thanks for sharing, Dick. By the way, this reminds me of a retired engineer friend of mine who runs as small business out of his home. He takes slides and pictures and scans them into digital formats for those who can’t do this themselves. Well, whenever a telemarketer calls he starts into a sales pitch for his business and tries to convince them to send their old photos and slides to him for scanning. He prides himself on the fact that he never hangs up on telemarketers. They hang up on him. He has a strange sense of humor and really enjoys these interchanges. Personally, I don’t have the patience for this type of thing. (You mentioned going to Reykjavik. Was that a recent trip?)
—> You mentioned going to Reykjavik. Was that a recent trip?
Yes. very recent. Two weeks ago. See https://blog.eogn.com/2017/03/29/on-the-road-again-iceland-denmark-and-england/ and then hold on tight while you read my article at: https://blog.eogn.com/2017/04/01/dick-eastman-and-this-newsletter-to-relocate-to-iceland/
Dick, I enjoyed the tale of the telemarketer. This may end up being a first wave of why such calls slack off…they can’t tell where we are! But I want to stick up for wired phone lines and implore against cheap shots about “old fashioned.” Not everyone is facile at cell phone use. In my house, we have a medical device that transmits data over the wired line. The cell phone would not accomplish this. There are reasons people choose to continue with their land lines. It would probably be appreciated by those individuals not to have to put up with being called names.
—> In my house, we have a medical device that transmits data over the wired line. The cell phone would not accomplish this.
Cell phones CAN do that. In fact, they can do so rather easily. That can save a lot of money for the home owner. However, most cell phones will require an adapter of some sort to do that, typically a Bluetooth adapter. Several companies make those. See http://amzn.to/2o0r8nf and http://www.myxlink.com/index.aspx for a listing of several such adapters.
These adapters work with medical devices, home security systems (burglar alarms), smoke detectors, FAX machines, and most anything else that connects to a standard, old-fashioned phone line.
However, if you leave the house and take the cell phone with you, the adapter obviously stops working. That can be a problem. One of my friends solved that by buying a second, very cheap cell phone and signing up for a $10-a-month service that only allows a very few minutes of “talk time.” So far, his home security system has never used all his allotted minutes in any month. Most months it uses zero minutes. If a break-in does occur, it might use one or two minutes of “talk time.” That’s cheaper than paying $20 or $30 a month for a wired phone from the local telephone company.
The security system in my house is a different brand and it ONLY works on cellular. It cannot connect to an old-fashioned wired telephone line.
Dick, I think we must share the same “screw with telemarketers gene”. Roger ( 1610-94 ) perhaps ; )
LikeLike
The same lady calls me at least once a month. Blocking the number does no good. She just switches to a different number and keeps on calling.
