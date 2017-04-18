Karen Mauer Jones to retire from NYG&B, the Society is Now Seeking a Replacement

The following announcement was written by the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society:

The New York Genealogical and Biographical Society (NYG&B) is seeking an editor to produce The New York Genealogical and Biographical Record. The current editor, Karen Mauer Jones, CG, FGBS has announced her plans to retire by the end of 2017.

Continuously published since 1870, The Record is the second oldest genealogical journal in the country and one of the most distinguished. Published quarterly, it concentrates on people and places connected to New York City, State, and region and features compiled genealogies, solutions to problems, and unique source material.

The editor is responsible for:

Receiving, tracking, evaluating, soliciting, and editing articles and transcribed material.

Maintaining the highest standards of scholarship.

Overseeing the production of each issue of The Record. While a volunteer group of contributing editors may support the production of each issue, ultimate responsibility for producing each issue on schedule lies with the editor.

The editor will:

Work in partnership with scholars, and senior members of the NYG&B team to determine editorial policy and the continued strategic development of The Record.

Have significant editorial independence, and also work in tandem with the management of the NYG&B as needed. For example, as part of their contract, they might attend some board meetings, represent the NYG&B at conferences, and conduct workshops and lectures.

Have a reputation in the field consistent with the outgoing editor and recent editors.

Have published in scholarly journals and have had experience with the peer-review process

Be well organized; respectful of deadlines and detail; comfortable working with people who have varying levels of expertise; and open to considering ideas and innovation in the world of scholarly publication.

The NYG&B is open to innovative proposals for the production of The Record which might include co-editors or other elements. The editor is an independent contractor with annual compensation (paid monthly).

It is desirable that the new editor be able to join the editorial team of The New York Genealogical and Biographical Record by July 1, 2017 and assist with the production from that point forward until the retirement of the current editor in December 2017.

The New York Genealogical and Biographical Society was founded in 1869 and represents thousands of genealogists across the United States. The NYG&B’s website, newyorkfamilyhistory.org offers a wealth of resources for those researching in New York including access to the eLibrary, Research Aides, and other tools. The NYG&B is an active publisher. In addition to The New York Genealogical and Biographical Record, the NYG&B publishes a member magazine, New York Researcher four times per year and a series of guide books including New York Family History Research Guide and Gazetteer and New York City Municipal Archives: An Authorized Guide for Family Historians. The Record and its editor play a critical role in the fulfillment of the Society’s mission.

Letters of inquiry, proposals, and resumes may be to D. Joshua Taylor, President (jtaylor@nygbs.org), The New York Genealogical and Biographical Society, 36 West 44th Street, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10036.