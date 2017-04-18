Photographs from the Halifax, Nova Scotia, Municipal Archives are now Available on Flickr Commons

The Halifax Municipal Archives is a historical research center for the region of Halifax, Canada, which stretches along Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast from the rural communities of Ecum Secum and Hubbards to the urban core of Dartmouth, Bedford, and Halifax.

Focused on the records of city and county governments from 1841 onwards, the Halifax Municipal Archives also has records from families, businesses, and community organizations going back to the 1790s, which complement the municipal government records.

While the Halifax Municipal Archives holds many documents dating back as far as the 1790s, the Halifax Municipal Archives/Flickr Commons web site contains photographs produced by the City of Halifax Works Department during a period of intense urban renewal: 1958-1969. These can be useful if you are researching twentieth-century Nova Scotia ancestry or you simply want to reminisce about the place where you grew up.

Quoting from the web site, the photographs “…were taken by Building Inspectors who were documenting unsightly premises in an effort to implement the City’s plan to clear the central core for redevelopment. The Halifax that is documented in many of these photos no longer exists, but viewers may recognize locations, construction sites, or even people, as the photographs also capture everyday life in the city. Some of these photos portray daily life with children playing in the yard or street, pets, neighborhood shops and restaurants, construction workers, and people who happened to be passing by. They’re truly unique moments of in the history of Halifax.”

For some reason, a lot of these pictures show laundry hanging on an outside clothesline.

The photographs from the Halifax, Nova Scotia, Municipal Archives are available at: http://bit.ly/2opSbE1.