A Franklin (North Carolina) Times Newspaper Archive is now Available Online

Over 100 issues of The Franklin Times have been digitized by Louisburg College and are now available on DigitalNC. These issues are from 1909-1911, and were published on a weekly basis. Louisburg is the seat of Franklin county, and The Franklin Times reports on news taking place in Louisburg, Franklin County, North Carolina, and the United States.

The Franklin Times website states, “it is the only newspaper published in the county and its content is focused on local government, local schools, the communities and the people who call this rapidly growing area home.” Although many years have passed, the focus of the paper remains the same.

You can read more at http://bit.ly/2pR9wGW.

