Ancestry to Open 26 Million Military Records to Celebrate Anzac Day

Every year on Anzac Day, Australians and New Zealanders take time to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by their Anzac ancestors, and how those sacrifices have helped shaped their nations to be what they are today.

“Anzac” stands for “Australian and New Zealand Army Corps.”

Anzac Day on 25th of April marks the anniversary of the day in 1915 during World War One when Australian and New Zealand troops went ashore at Anzac Cove on the Gallipoli peninsula. This was the Anzacs first major military action as part of the Great War, and the Anzac’s faced fierce resistance from the Ottoman Turkish defenders.

To commemorate Anzac Day 2017, Ancestry will provide free access to all of its historic Australian and New Zealand military records throughout the long weekend, from 12.01AM AEST, Friday April 21 until Tuesday, April 25 at 11:59PM.

For more information go to ancestry.com.au.