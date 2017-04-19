Genealogy Applications for Chromebooks

The subject came up today in another web site but I think it bears repeating here. I must admit that I love my low-cost Chromebook computer. (Chromebooks typically cost about $150 to $300 although there are a few high-end Chromebooks that cost more.) I am using my Chromebook more and more every day, including right now as I write this article.

The question was asked, “What genealogy programs are available for Chromebooks?”

I have looked at the list before but that was some time ago. Today I went back and looked at the same list again and was surprised that it has grown so much. There are a LOT of genealogy programs available for Chromebooks. Some of them are really Android programs that now run on many of the newer Chromebooks. See https://play.google.com/store/search?q=genealogy&c=apps for the list. Most of them are available free of charge although there are a couple of exceptions.

You will see some familiar names on the list: MyHeritage, RootsMagic, Ancestry.com, FamilySearch, and Heredis. Not so familiar, but I also like Family Bee. (There are two versions of Family Bee. Try the limited but free version first.)

One warning, however: the genealogy programs for Chromebooks generally are simple little programs, not as the full-featured genealogy programs that are available for Linux, Macintosh, and Windows.