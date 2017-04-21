Book Reviews of Three Books by Michael A. Ports Concerning Georgia History and Genealogy

The following book reviews were written by Bobbi King:

Georgia Free Persons of Color

Volume V, Richmond County 1799-1863

by Michael A. Ports

Genealogical Publishing Co. 2016. 166 pages.

Beginning in 1818, Georgia law required free persons of color to register with the inferior courts of their counties of residence. This book holds transcriptions of Richmond County, from four registers, from original records available at the Georgia Department of Archives and History in Morrow, Georgia.

Each register was different in format and information provided; introductory paragraphs explain the contents and format of each. All names are transcribed as accurately as possible as recorded, with no corrections for misspellings. The entries are arranged in a table format, with typical columns of name, age, nativity, place of residence, how long in Georgia, and occupation. Later years’ records note the names of guardians.

An introductory chapter “Georgia Laws” summarizes the various statutes governing the manumissions and registrations of free persons, offering background and perspective of those times.

A full name index of about 1350 names includes affiants, agents, clerks, guardians, justices, and free persons of color.

Baldwin County Georgia Lottery Drawers for 1820 and 1821

by Michael A. Ports

Genealogical Publishing Co. 2016. 233 pages.

These are transcribed names in the draws of the 1820 and 1821 Land Lotteries, taken from microfilm of land lottery records held by the Baldwin County Court of Ordinary. The films are reposited at the Georgia Department of Archives and History.

The names are county residents qualified to draw from Georgia militia districts, lands originally cessioned from the Creek and Cherokee nations. The number of draws per person/family varied, as well as lot sizes.

The introduction includes a copy of the 1820 Land Lottery Act, clarifying who qualified for draws and how the drawings were conducted, along with descriptions of the militia districts. The index contains about 2700 names.

Jefferson County Georgia Lottery Drawers for 1827 and 1832

by Michael A. Ports

Genealogical Publishing Co. 2016. 126 pages.

These are transcribed names in the draws of the 1827 and 1832 Land Lotteries, in Jefferson County, taken from microfilmed records held at the Georgia Department of Archives and History. The lots were located in militia districts, land cessioned from the Creek nations. Chapter introductions offer explanations about the militia districts. The index contains about 1600 names.

All of these books are available from the publisher, Genealogical Publishing Co., at http://genealogical.com.