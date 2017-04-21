April 25 is National DNA Day, according to the National Human Genome Research Institute at https://www.genome.gov/10506367/national-dna-day/. Several of the DNA testing companies hold sales on or around the date in order to promote DNA testing and to drum up some business for their services.

Professional Genetic Genealogist, CeCe Moore, has put together a list of DNA testing sales being offered for this year’s event. The testing companies offering sales include MyHeritage, Family Tree DNA, LivingDNA, and AncestryDNA.

You can view the list and click on links to the various sale pages in CeCe Moore’s web site at: http://www.yourgeneticgenealogist.com/2017/04/dna-day-sales-2017.html.