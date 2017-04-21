Liv Tyler on the U.S. Version of Who Do You Think You Are? Season Finale, Monday on TLC

On Monday’s season finale of Who Do You Think You Are? (airing Monday, April 24 at 8/7c on TLC), actress Liv Tyler unravels the mystery of her father Steven Tyler’s maternal family line, uncovering ancestors who took part in famous American battles. She also learns shocking truths that change the way she will see herself and her family, forever.

You can catch a sneak peek of the episode here:
https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/who-do-you-think-you-are/videos/first-look-at-liv-tylers-journey

