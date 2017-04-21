New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Over 128,000 brand new records are available to search this Findmypast Friday, Including;

Easter Rising & Ireland Under Martial Law 1916-1921

Over 76,000 additional records have been added to the Easter Rising & Ireland Under Martial Law 1916-1921 collection. These once classified records, digitised from original documents held by The National Archives in Kew, record the struggles of life under martial law in Ireland and contain the details of soldiers and civilians who participated in or were affected by the Easter Rising of April 1916.

Your ancestor may be found in the records if they were killed or wounded during the conflict, arrested and held in internment, or tried by court martial. Additionally, if their home or place of work was searched they may appear in the records as the collection shows the efforts of the military and police to discover arms, ammunition and seditious material through thousands of raids.

New South Wales Parish Registers, Christ Church Cathedral Newcastle

Discover your ancestor’s baptism, marriage, or burial with over 10,000 records taken from original parish registers from Christ Church Cathedral in New South Wales. The records span the years 1804 to 1900 and will reveal the names of your ancestor’s parents.

Currently the collection holds just over 5,000 baptisms, around 2,200 marriages records, and just over 3,300 burials. Some burials have also been transcribed from newspapers and other sources.

1881 British Census, Crew and Passengers on Ships arriving in New South Wales

Explore this index of over 19,000 records to see if your ancestors crossed the Atlantic and uncover details of their voyage. Each record will reveal the individual’s age, status, nationality, occupation and details of their voyage.

These records pertain to British and non-British passengers and crewmen arriving at Sydney from 1 January to 31 March 1881. There are a number of reasons why someone may be missing – or appear missing – from the 1881 British census such as death, misspellings, transcription errors, temporary absences and migration. Emigration was perhaps more common than assumed – over 4 million people are estimated to have emigrated from the British Isles (including Ireland) between 1853 and 1975.

Australia, Boer War Contingents

Over 2,000 records have been added to our Australia, Boer War Contingents collection. Each record includes a transcript that will reveal your ancestor’s place of birth, place of enlistment, contingent, rank, awards and any additional notes.

The Second Boer War lasted from 11 October 1899 until 31 May 1902. It was fought between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland and the South African Republic and the Orange Free State. As part of the British war effort, troops were gathered from various colonies of the British Empire, including Australia. Australia sent eight contingents comprising around 15,000 men and women.

New South Wales, Closer Settlement and Returned Soldiers Transfer Files

Over 19,000 records have been added to our collection of New South Wales, Closer Settlement and Returned Soldiers Transfer Files. These land transfer records can help you determine the property dealings of your New South Wales ancestors and see if they were involved in transferring land ownership. The records also include files relating to returned servicemen from the First World War who took part in the soldier settlement scheme

Each record includes a transcript. The amount of information listed varies widely, but the records may include reveal your ancestor’s name, residence, settlement purchase number, settlement purchase area, farm number, the date of transfer and any additional notes.