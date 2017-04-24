Pennsylvania State Archives Training in June

The following announcement was written by the Pennsylvania State Archives:

The Pennsylvania State Archives (PSA), in partnership with Old Economy Village and the Lycoming County Historical Society, is pleased to announce the Spring 2017 Archives Without Tears workshop schedule. The workshops will be held June 6–7 at Old Economy Village, Ambridge, PA and June 15–16 at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, Williamsport, PA. These are the only sessions planned for 2017. Registration information is attached.

Archives Without Tears is an affordable workshop open to anyone who works, interns or volunteers for organizations that deal with archival records—whether it’s a museum; private, non-profit, or college archives; the city clerk’s office; the library’s local history room; or a historic site. The workshop provides practical advice, sample forms and policies, and discusses archival best practices, disaster planning and response, and records management principles so that staff can collect, preserve, and assist researchers with the archival records in their care.

Please see the registration brochure at http://eogn.com/images/2017/awot2017.pdf for details.