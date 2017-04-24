Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
The notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
(+) Essential Things I Never Travel Without – Part #1
(+) Will a New Network Replace Our Present World Wide Web?
Book Reviews of Three Books by Michael A. Ports Concerning Georgia History and Genealogy
Question: What Race Am I?
Genealogy Applications for Chromebooks
DNA Day Sales 2017
A Franklin (North Carolina) Times Newspaper Archive is now Available Online
Photographs from the Halifax, Nova Scotia, Municipal Archives are now Available on Flickr Commons
Ancestry to Open 26 Million Military Records to Celebrate Anzac Day
NEHGS Announces FREE Access to Probate-Related Databases
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
A Proposal to Make the 209-year-old Golspie Inn Hotel in Scotland a Culture and Heritage Centre
Karen Mauer Jones to Retire from NYG&B, the Society is Now Seeking a Replacement
Liv Tyler on the U.S. Version of Who Do You Think You Are? Season Finale, Monday on TLC
The Good Cemeterian
A Wasted Telemarketing Phone Call
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
In order to read the Plus Edition newsletter, you will need to know your user name and password. If you have forgotten your user name and password, you can retrieve them at: http://www.eogn.com/amember/member.php
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
Recent Comments