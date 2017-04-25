Book Reviews: Three More Resources for Georgia Researchers

The following book reviews were written by Bobbi King:

Families of Southeastern Georgia

By Jack N. Averitt. Genealogical Publishing Co. 2009. 457 pages.

Originally published as Volume III of Georgia’s Coastal Plain: Family and Personal History (New York, 1964). The numerous illustrations in the original book are not reproduced in this reprint.

This is a book of strictly biographical sketches; no historical background text, timelines, nor Georgia history.

There are approximately 1,000 biographical descriptions of families offering names, places and dates of birth, spouses, marriage places and dates, children, parents, and places and dates of deaths. Additional personal information commonly includes careers, civic affiliations, church affiliations, and military service, some back to the Civil War.

The index contains approximately 3500 names.

Volumes I and II of the series contain historical information, while Volume III contains the family summaries, hence the reprint of only Volume III. A complete list of the families named can be found at Genealogical.com, Search: Families of Southeastern Georgia.

1864 Census for Re-organizing the Georgia Militia

by Nancy J. Cornell. Genealogical Publishing Co. 2000. 843 pages.

Ms. Cornell abstracted and compiled some 42,000 names of Georgia men between the ages of 16 and 60 who were exempt from serving in the Confederate Army, but able to serve and perform assigned duties in the local militia. Companies were formed for the local protection of women, children, and invalids living at home.

Enrollments lists were drawn up by county, then by militia district. Each entry has full name, age, occupation, place of birth, and reason, if any, of exemption from Confederate service.

One sample entry:

(Gilmer County) 41st Senatorial District – 1035th Militia District

AMMONS, W.H., 22 yrs. 8 mos., Farmer, b. NC; Exemption: Disability.

This is a huge compilation. Our thanks to Ms. Cornell for an enormous body of work.

At A Glance: Georgia Genealogy Research

By Michael A. Ports. Genealogical Publishing Co. 2017. 4 pages.

And last but not least, a 4-page, laminated folder of condensed segments of information and opportunities for Georgia research. This is one in a series of “At A Glance” publications that offer brief but noteworthy pointers for research.

“Settlement Background” covers early Georgia history. “Quick Facts” give a timeline of Georgia events. “Record Sources” and “Supplemental Sources” describe important records and where to find them. “Major Repositories” list addresses, phone numbers, and website addresses of research sites. “Online Resources” lists brief descriptions and urls for website research.

All of these books are available from the publisher, Genealogical Publishing Company, at: http://www.genealogical.com.