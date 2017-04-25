Today, April 25, marks National DNA Day, a day commemorating the enormous achievement of University of Cambridge scientists James Watson and Francis Crick in discovering the structure of DNA for which they were later awarded a Nobel Prize. DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is a giant molecule containing the coded instructions of life. Watson and Crick were the first to discover the double helix structure of DNA, changing the face of biology forever.

In honor of DNA Day, the MyHeritage Blog has a list of 11 things about DNA that you may not have known before. One that caught my eye is, “Over 99% of our DNA sequence is the same as other humans.” We all are more alike than what I realized.

You can read this and the other 10 facts on the MyHeritage Blog at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2017/04/dna-day-11-things-you-might-not-know-about-dna.